Echo Rumors May Reveal Key Details about Daredevil and Kingpin

There are rumors that in the series “Echo” starring Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, Charlie Cox will play Daredevil, and Vincent D’Onofrio will play Kingpin, but there is no confirmation of these assumptions yet. However, the new rumors contain potential details about their return to the MCU and how much fans can expect from them.

Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Kingpin D’Onofrio first met in a separate series of the first for Netflix, which lasted 3 seasons until it was unceremoniously canceled along with the rest of the original Marvel streamer shows. For years, fans have wondered if Daredevil and other series were considered canon in the MCU, and they finally got the answer when Charlie Cox’s Daredevil appeared in Spider-Man: There’s No Way Home, and the main character D’Onofrio turned out to be the main one. the antagonist of Hawkeye.

Although it is still unclear whether the series “Daredevil” is canon in the MCU or Marvel Studios is starting a new life with the characters, it is believed that both “Man without Fear” and “Kingpin” will play a role in the upcoming series “Echo”. Now The Weekly Planet claims that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil will appear in 3 episodes of Echo, and he will presumably be dressed in a black and red suit, unlike the yellow outfit that was rumored some time ago. In addition, Charlie Cox’s “Daredevil” will presumably be looking for Jessica Jones, although exact details about what exactly this means have not been provided.

The main character D’Onofrio, who was last seen in the finale of “Hawkeye”, who was apparently shot in the face by Maya Lopez, is expected to appear in four episodes of “Echo”. Like his comic book counterpart, Kingpin D’Onofrio survived an encounter with Echo and now wears an eye patch. Presumably, Kingpin’s storyline will be built around a crime boss running for mayor of New York. provoke the avenger.

There is currently no confirmation of this information from official Marvel Studios sources, but fans who are hoping to see a reunion of Daredevil and Kingpin are probably hoping that all this is true. Even if Marvel Studios drops the events of the Daredevil series and starts all over again, seeing Charlie Cox and D’Onofrio back together as their iconic characters will be exciting for everyone.

However, this series is dedicated to Maya Lopez from Alaqua Cox, and Echo is already introducing newcomers like Devery Jacobs’ character. However, if these rumors are true, it looks like Echo will have plenty of room for new faces and old favorites.

Echo is currently in production.