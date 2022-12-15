Echo Park Music Hub Bedrock.LA Is Closed Forever, Awaiting Demolition

Echo Park Bedrock Music Center.LA is closing permanently, and its current building is planned to be demolished.

In October 2021, more than 100 rooms in the 40,000-square-foot complex were evacuated due to structural issues with the building promising to reopen six months after the problems were fixed. The landlord, Echo Park One/Standard Oil, subsequently decided not to carry out the necessary repairs in favor of demolishing the building. It is not known when a demonstration is planned in the building with the image of the “Magic is Real” mural with an area of 12,000 square feet (pictured) by the art collective “Circle”.

“To put it mildly, we are devastated,” he says Bedrock.LA . “Developers are constantly promoting the culture of art by selling and renting out real estate in areas like Echo Park, only to simultaneously destroy these very communities in favor of their profits.”

Bedrock.LA has helped set a new standard for multi-purpose music spaces, including hourly rehearsals, monthly lockdowns, equipment repairs, music retail, and recording studios. Until his last Bedrock day.LA continued to maintain a rehearsal room for $10 an hour, providing accessibility for aspiring musicians.

On Saturday, December 17, from 12:00 to 18:00 Bedrock.LA will sell hundreds of drum kits, guitar amps, keyboards, cables and accessories from its historical inventory. The official website of the institution also sells cult goods, such as T-shirts. You can go to 1623 Allesandro Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026 to purchase any equipment available for sale.

Bedrock.LA was founded by three musicians with the aim of creating a better creative environment for musicians. The 40,000-square-foot space quickly became a one-stop shop for everything related to music, and hosted more than 2,500 working local and touring musicians weekly in its rehearsal rooms, recording rooms, and more. Unfortunately, another iconic live music center will be demolished rather than renovated. The space was used to record the Weird Al Yankovic Mandatory Fun album.