Echo Expelled Rich Campbell From RWF Casting Group After Sexual Harassment Allegations

Twitch streamer Rich Campbell has been suspended from a talent casting role for the Race to World First broadcast after allegations of sexual assault.

On December 16, allegations of sexual assault by OTK co-founder Rich Campbell surfaced.

Twitch streamer Azalea Lexi posted a more detailed tweet explaining her “very ups and downs” of a relationship with Campbell that lasted more than four years before claiming he assaulted her in January 2022.

Shortly after, Rich announced that the OTC, the organization he founded, had asked him to resign, and he agreed while “gathering his thoughts.”

A few hours later, Echo announced that Rich would be removed from the casting service of the “Race to the World: World’s First World of Warcraft” event.

In a statement posted on Twitter, they said: “Recent allegations have surfaced regarding one of our guests, Rich Campbell.

“Moving forward, he won’t be part of our casting team for our Race to World First event.”

Recent allegations have come to light regarding one of our guest appearances, Rich Campbell. Moving forward, he will not be a part of our casting team for our Race to World First Event. — Echo (@EchoGuild) December 17, 2022

Neither Echo, OTK, nor Rich have commented on this issue, although updates should be expected in the coming days.