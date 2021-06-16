EBANX Receives $430 Million From Advent International

EBANX: This Tuesday (15), EBANX announced that Advent International will invest US$ 430 million in the company, being US$ 400 million immediate and US$ 30 million to support the company’s future IPO, which will take place in the United States. With this, it will join its founders and FTV Capital as a minority shareholder.

According to Brazilian fintech, whose services have already been used by more than 70 million consumers in Latin America and which in 2020 processed more than 145 million transactions, most of the amount will be used to expand its operations, attract new talent and acquisition of other companies.

“Having the best professionals in the market is essential for us to evolve our service and our customer experience. This new moment will reinforce this even more”, explains Wagner Ruiz, Chief Risk Officer and co-founder of EBANX.

João Del Valle, CEO and co-founder of EBANX, celebrates: “Investing in the development of cutting-edge products and market expansion to serve global companies interested in Latin America has always been our goal. Advent’s arrival accelerates this process and brings the necessary experience to continue to deliver the best digital payments experience in the region.”

Market leader

The new round is Advent’s biggest investment in a Latin American technology company. “He is a partner with an impressive background that will help us write the next chapters in the history of EBANX”, highlights Del Valle. Brenno Raiko, a partner at the giant, argues that they are very honored to be part of this trajectory.

“EBANX is one of the most impressive companies I’ve known in the last 20 years. It is the leader in a fast growing market, serving customers who are among the fastest growing brands in the world and helping them to sell with simplicity, confidence and high level approval of transactions”, concludes Mario Malta, partner at Advent.