Eating grapes with video call: app for being with your familu

Under current rules, there is a limit to how many people can meet in a single home. But there are also many who will not be able to get together – or have decided to be cautious and not do it – tonight. But what the coronavirus pandemic separates can be brought together by current technology. And it is possible to dine with the family, enjoy New Year’s Eve, drinking grapes and the New Year together even if it is through a screen.

How? Using some of the following applications for video calls

House party

Although it has been active for several years and in 2019 it was acquired by Epic Games, it has been this confinement by the Coronavirus that has given tremendous success to the House Party app in Spain and other countries such as Portugal or Italy. In fact, it has become the most downloaded application for iOS and the 5th most downloaded for Android, and part of its success is offering the same service -chat, video calls- as others but with somewhat different elements. In this way, more than a simple app to call, House Party becomes a social network like TikTok or Snapchat.

One of its attractions is that House Party allows you to create a virtual space with other users who also have the app installed, and create a group room where everyone can be online talking by video call. And the best: It has mini-games, so it can be used to talk and play with other users in real time. The games range from the classic Trivial of questions to the Pictionari of drawing to get it right, the mythical Who’s Who that is played with virtual cards, or Chips and Guac, a word-matching game.

ZOOM

Become one of the favorite applications during the first confinement and one of the most used in terms of work meetings and online classes, Zoom is another app that can be used. And actually you should, because the 40 minute limit you have for free account video conferencing doesn’t exist for today and tomorrow. As a Christmas gift, Zoom will allow you to be calling without a Premium account until 6 am on Saturday, December 26, with no absolute time limit.

Skype

The oldest on the list, Skype was for many the first contact with this video call two decades ago, through computers with webcams – when mobiles were only used to call.

Now, in its mobile app, Skype allows HD video calls of up to 24 simultaneous people; text chat for WhatsApp type conversations; share photos and videos, and even functions of a classic mobile with being able to read and answer your SMS messages or make voice calls online and also to mobile and landlines (separate pricing).



