Eastern Michigan Announces Punishment of Emony Bates After Arrest

Just weeks before his debut for the Eastern Michigan basketball team, former five-star forward Emony Bates was arrested on weapons charges in his home state.

Unfortunately for Bates, it’s not just the legal system he has to worry about now. His school decided to punish him as well.

According to ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello, Bates has been suspended from all practices and games until further notice. According to the report, his suspension will be lifted after his legal problems are resolved.

Bates’ suspension casts doubt on his status in the 2022-2023 college basketball season. The Eagles will play at Grand Valley State on October 27, and then face Wayne State on November 7 in the first season.

According to 247Sports, Emony Bates, who graduated from high school in 2021, was a five-star prospect and the fifth avenue in the country. He was the No. 1 light forward in the country and the No. 1 prospect from Michigan State.

After a tumultuous hiring process, Bates signed with Memphis and played 18 games for Penny Hardaway as a true freshman.

But wanting to play closer to home, Bates moved to Eastern Michigan after the season in hopes of leading the program to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 25 years.