Easter Sunday Guide to Actors and Characters

Easter Sunday cast and character guide. “Easter Sunday,” directed by Jay Chandrasekhar from a screenplay by Ken Cheng and Kate Angelo, is about a comedian and actor who is unlucky when it comes to his job prospects, but he goes home to visit his hectic family for Easter.

Easter Sunday, which was originally scheduled to be released before Easter Sunday, was first announced in early 2021, and filming began shortly thereafter. The film has a decent cast, and the main role in it is played by stand-up comedian Joe Coy. Easter Sunday follows Joe Valencia, an actor who claims to star in the series. He is divorced, and his work and schedule often mean that he cannot always be near his son, who has problems at school. However, Joe’s life fades into the background when his mother persuades him to go from Los Angeles to San Francisco for the main holiday.

The comedy film brought together a versatile cast led by Koi. Here’s a complete guide to the main and minor actors in the cast, the characters they portray, and what other projects they’ve been involved in.

Joe Coy as Joe Valencia

Joe Valencia is a stand—up comedian who was unlucky at work. He is a single father who has to struggle with his family when he goes to visit them at Easter. Joe is portrayed by Joe Coy, a real comedian best known for Wake and Anastasia.

Brandon Wardell as Junior Valencia

Junior Valencia is Joe’s son who doesn’t think his father is paying enough attention to him and who joins Joe at their family’s house. Brandon Wardell is best known for his likes and subscriptions, The Real Bros of Simi Valley and Hot Takes.

Lydia Gaston as Susan

Susan is Joe Valencia’s mother, who quarrels with her sister Teresa and is always worried about Joe and makes sure he does what she tells him. Susan is played by Lydia Gaston, best known for her roles in the HBO series The Sopranos and The King of Slow Jams.

Eugene Cordero as Eugene

Eugene Cordero plays a character whose name is also Eugene. He is a cousin of Joe Coy, who has problems due to debts. Cordero is known for his roles in Tacoma FD, the series “Loki” from the Marvel cinematic universe, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”, “The Good Place” and the animated series “Star Trek: Lower Decks”.

Easter Sunday, supporting cast and character guide

Tiffany Haddish as Vanessa – Vanessa is a cop who knows Joe and the couple have a brief romantic interest in each other. Tiffany Haddish is best known for her roles in the films “Girls’ Trip”, “Keanu”, “Like a Boss”, “After Party”, “The Unbearable Weight of a Huge Talent”, “The Last OG” and “Evening School”.

Tia Carrere as Tita Teresa – Tita Teresa is Joe’s aunt and Susan’s sister. Tia Carrere is best known for her roles in the films “Lilo and Stitch” (voiced by Nani), “True Lies”, the TV series “AJ and the Queen” and “Relic Hunter”.

Asif Ali as Dev Deluxe – Dev is Eugene’s debt collector. Asif Ali is known for WandaVision, Wrecked and the upcoming Don’t Worry Darling.

Rodney To as Tito Arthur – Tito Arthur is Uncle Joe. Rodney To is best known for his roles in the NBC comedy “Parks and Recreation,” the now-canceled series “Good Girls” and “Barry.”

Eva Noblezada as Ruth – Ruth is Junior’s love interest, whom he meets while visiting his family in Daily City. Eva Noblezada is known for her roles in The Yellow Rose and the Apple TV+ animated film Luck.

Elena Huatko as Regina – Regina is Joe’s sister. Elena Huatko is best known for the TV series “Jann”, “Open Heart” and the film “Escape from the field”.

Jay Chandrasekhar as Nick – Nick is Joe’s agent. Chandrasekhar plays a supporting role in the film and is also the director. The director also appeared in the Hulu films “Plan B”, “Super Soldiers 2” and in several episodes of the sitcom “Silent”.

Lou Diamond Phillips as Himself – Lou Diamond Phillips plays a fictional version of himself on Easter Sunday. The actor is known for his roles in the films “La Bamba”, “Stop and Deliver”, “Big Hit”, the TV series “Prodigal Son”, “Dolgogorye” and “Elena from Avalor”.