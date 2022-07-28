Easter eggs “Cute liars” in “Original Sin” you will have to wait

The showrunner of the series “Cute Liars: Original Sin” Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tells when the PLL Easter eggs will begin to appear. Aguirre-Sacasa, who previously produced such hits for young people as “Riverdale” and “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” helped reboot the “Pretty Liars” franchise by releasing a new slasher drama on HBO Max, which focuses on another clique of teenage girls, this time from Millwood. Chandler Kinney, Maya Reficco, Bailey Madison, Zaria and Malia Pyles play new liars in “Pretty Liars: Original Sin”, whose lives are turned upside down after the terrible attacker “A” begins to haunt them, which leads to more horrific consequences than before. in the PLL franchise.

The trailer for “Pretty Liars: Original Sin” shows a new reboot story that begins with a tragic death at a school spirit dance. A lurking figure subsequently pursues the teenagers involved in this accident, but as the sinister mystery is revealed, the girls realize that the events are somehow connected to their parents, and all the clues lead to an unfortunate death at the 1999 graduation party. Earlier, Aguirre-Sacasa pointed out that the action of “Original Sin” takes place in the same universe as “Pretty Liars”, although the characters and storylines are completely new. At the time, the show’s connection to the PLL franchise wasn’t completely clear, but now there’s an update on that.

In a new interview with TVLine, Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed that “Pretty Liars: Original Sin” will contain Easter eggs and references to the original series. However, they will begin only in the second half of the first season. Aguirre-Sacasa explained:

Once you get to Episode 6, Easter eggs — and more than Easter eggs —will start popping up fast and furious. [They continue] literally until the last moment of the last episode.

The creators came up with a wise strategy — to post links to the original series “Cute Liars” only in the second half of the season for freshmen. Viewers first need time to interact with the new teens and familiarize themselves with their complex backstories and individual arcs, and the show also needs the opportunity to develop its own personality, not just cash in on the popularity of its predecessor. Since the first episodes are devoted exclusively to the new series, “Cute Liars: Original Sin” will have the opportunity to offer something refreshing and creative, thereby turning into an independent product for young people.

Once new characters and a story are created, “Original Sin” can expand and pay homage to the beloved original series. This will attract returning viewers and interest a new audience in the events that took place in Rosewood before the chaos in Millwood. Thankfully, the reboot’s approach to PLL callbacks and Easter eggs seems to be working, as original star Lucy Hale praised “Pretty Liars: Original Sin,” praising it for its proportional, charming nostalgia and inventive, darker twist on the story. At the moment, it’s unclear whether the additions to “Pretty Liars” include cameos of old characters, although, given the showrunner’s comments, it doesn’t look like viewers will know for sure until at least half of the first season has passed.