Easter and Holy Week: 15 films about the Christian holiday

Most holidays have a long list of films dedicated to them, so why not Easter? Christmas is the date that gets the most attention. Valentine’s Day and Halloween are right behind. However, in Hollywood, Easter can also have a lot of interesting content to watch with the family on holiday.

Check out, below, a list of films that talk about Easter or the Christian date.

1. The Passion of Christ

Directed by Mel Gibson, the powerful biblical drama portrays the last 12 hours of Jesus Christ before his crucifixion. The extremely graphic feature features Jim Caviezel as Jesus, Maia Morgenstern as Maria and Monica Bellucci as Maria Magdalene.

According to Vox, the film will win a sequel more than 15 years after its release.

2. It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown

There is a Peanuts special for all holidays. Easter is no exception. In the 1974 film, Charlie Brown and his gang prepare for the celebration. But of course things are not going to go as planned …

3. Pedro Coelho

Kids and adults alike will love this live-action hybrid with Easter movie animation. The feature is based on the character created by Beatrix Potter, who is voiced by James Corden.

4. Jesus Christ Superstar

Andrew Lloyd Weber’s famous rock opera of the same name comes to life in this musical adaptation. The 1973 film tells of the final days of Jesus Christ, in an artistic garb that mixes the sound of rock with a disco-style outfit.

5. Easter parade

Judy Garland and Fred Astaire star as the choir girl and a rising Broadway actor in this enchanting love story. In this 1948 Technicolor musical, the protagonists sing and dance amid a series of successes by the legendary composer Irving Berlin, a love triangle and – as the film’s title suggests – an Easter parade.

6. Hop

The Junior rabbit dreams of becoming successful with music, but his father, the Easter Bunny, wants him to continue the holiday tradition, which has been followed for four thousand years. Upon arriving in Hollywood, he is accidentally hit by a clumsy man who ends up accepting to help the bunny in his music career. However, Junior doesn’t realize that something strange is starting to destabilize Easter Island.

7. Miss Potter

Beatrix Potter, Pedro Coelho’s creator, overcomes many obstacles in her quest to become a writer, including a domineering mother and the prevailing chauvinism in Victorian England. She falls in love with her editor, Norman Warne, but the marriage proposal and a subsequent tragedy change her life forever. The 2006 film stars Renée Zellweger and Ewan McGregor.

8. Harvey

In this adaptation of the play of the same name, Jimmy Stewart is Elwood P. Dowd, a man full of eccentricities, who likes to drink slightly above the bill, and who tells everyone that he has a friend named Harvey. However, no one can see it. To complicate matters, he says that Harvey is a rabbit almost 2 meters high.

9. The Prince of Egypt

The 1998 animated classic is based on the book of Exodus that tells the story of Moses, a Jew adopted and raised as an Egyptian prince, who ends up discovering his true origins and decides to abandon palace life to save the Hebrew people from slavery. Moses ends up freeing the slaves when they cross the Red Sea, which miraculously opens up for them to pass and leave Egypt.