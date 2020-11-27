EaseUS: 50% backup service on Black Friday

EaseUS is a popular backup program that can be used for free or on your premium plan to make file copies, clone partitions and restore lost data. With Black Friday approaching, the EaseUS Todo Backup annual plan can be purchased with a 50% discount on this link.

For those looking for such software or using the free version, the promotion comes at a good time, after all the premium option of EaseUS offers much more than backup tools.

EaseUS Todo Free Backup

The free version of EaseUS Todo Backup offers a very interesting range of options for users. The most important tool is the backup, of course, with which you can make a safe copy of files, from the HHD / SSD partition, from the entire disk, from an external drive or from the complete system.

Options include full, incremental and differential backup. For those who do not know, the differences are as follows:

the complete copies all selected files at once;

the incremental copies only the data modified since the last backup, leaving it updated;

the differential makes a copy of the modified data since the last full backup, and not just the previous backup, like the incremental one.

It is possible to schedule the day and time when the backup will be performed on the system, in case you do not want to start the process manually. This helps a lot to make sure that the files have a safe copy at all times.



