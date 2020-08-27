Earth’s Average Temperature in the Last Ice Age

Scientists studying the last ice age data to determine in which direction climate change will move have succeeded in discovering the average temperature of the Earth during the last ice age.

The world is in a major global climate change, and scientists are trying to make use of past climate data to accurately predict the direction of climate change. In a new study published in Nature, scientists announced that they had detected the average temperature in the last ice age that ended 20,000 years ago.

According to the study of scientists, the average temperature of the Earth in the last ice age was around 7.78 ℃. For those who know that the average temperature in the 20th century was around 13.89 ℃, the difference may seem small. However, when it comes to the global climate average, let’s say that even a half-degree difference determines whether the climate will be dry or rainy.

Plankton fossils found in the oceans were examined and the weather in the ice age was determined:

Jessica Tierney, a geoscientist at the University of Arizona, together with her colleagues analyzed paleoclimate signatures in plankton fossils found in the ocean to reveal sea surface temperatures in the last ice age and applied the obtained data to the models currently in use to simulate ancient weather patterns.

To make a weather forecast in a meteorology office, it is necessary to measure temperature, pressure and humidity and apply these measurements to forecast models. To find the average temperature of the last ice age, the scientists integrated their data into the US National Atmospheric Research Center’s weather forecast model and compared the results with today’s results.

As we mentioned at the beginning of our report, scientists are trying to predict climate change in the near and distant future by determining the average temperatures of thousands of years ago. The latest study provides very important data for understanding the relationship between carbon concentration in the atmosphere and average air temperature.

According to the research of scientists, the carbon concentration in the atmosphere in the last ice age was 180 molecules per million. However, today the concentration of carbon in the atmosphere is measured as 415 molecules per million. This is the biggest proof that we are in a major climate change.



