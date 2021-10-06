Earthquake On Twitch: Streamers’ Earnings Revealed

Twitch, one of the largest online broadcasting platforms in the world, faced a huge hacking attack, according to the latest information.

Twitch, the world’s largest broadcasting platform with more than 140 million monthly active users and more than 9 million publishers, is shaken with a big claim. According to the latest information, millions of users’ data has been stolen.

According to the news from the VideoGamesChronicles front, an unknown hacker managed to steal tens of thousands of confidential data and source codes of Twitch.

Twitch streamers’ monthly income also leaked

The alleged attack that the Twitch platform is currently facing is unlike anything we’ve seen before. As a matter of fact, the hacker, who allegedly stole thousands of confidential data, including user data, Twitch source codes, encrypted passwords and monthly income of Twitch publishers, shared this data as a 125 GB torrent file via 4chan.

Twitch has just had a major leak of a lot of stuff including their monthly payouts to streamers. Here are some of the notables (note: this total is just their payout directly from twitch, so it doesn't include donations, sponsors, merch, etc.) pic.twitter.com/wDG0JkJuCx — KnowSomething (@KnowS0mething) October 6, 2021

Some Twitter users, who download and examine the files uploaded by the anonymous hacker, state that even the monthly payments made by Twitch to famous publishers can be viewed. As you can see from the image above, the payments that publishers such as xQcOW, Hasanabi and Shroud received from Twitch in September are shown in penny.