Earthbound and Earthbound Beginnings Coming to Switch Today

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

Earthbound: During the Nintendo Direct this Wednesday (9), Big N announced that Earthbound (Mother 2) and Earthbound Beginnings (Mother) will come to Nintendo Switch Online, a service that brings together several NES and SNES games for subscribers, later today.

Although the franchise was not a success outside of Japan, Earthbound has become a cult classic, considered by many to be one of the best games ever made in the 16-bit era. The cool news is that Earthbound Beginnings, which came out only on the Wii U Virtual Console, will also be included. Unfortunately, Mother 3 (Japanese name) for Game Boy Advance, never released outside of Japan, won’t be arriving for the time being.

Earthbound and Earthbound Beginnings arrive today on Switch via Switch Online.

