EarthBound And EarthBound Beginnings Come To Nintendo Switch Online; Already Available

EarthBound And EarthBound: The first two episodes of the Mother saga return, this time on Nintendo Switch, to introduce their quality to a new generation of gamers. EarthBound and EarthBound Beginnings are available now on Nintendo Switch through the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service. The first two installments of the Mother saga, by Shigesato Itoi, are recognized as two essential works for lovers of the RPG genre; In the absence of knowing if one day Mother 3 will arrive in the West, thus completing the trilogy.

Meanwhile, the adventure of Ness, Paula, Jeff and Poo, in charge of fulfilling an ancient prophecy and stopping Giygas in EarthBound (SNES) is now available to everyone with all the facilities that the Nintendo Switch Online emulator brings: being able to stop the game at any time (save state), rewind options or being able to choose whether to play in portable mode or on television. Similarly, the journey to the year 198X in EarthBound Beginnings, the English localized version of the Famicom game Mother, is also available now. Both titles can be played in English.

How many Nintendo Switch games have been sold so far?

The sales data for Nintendo Switch is absolutely overwhelming, with sagas like Mario Kart, The Legend of Zelda, Animal Crossing, Pokémon, Super Smash bros, Super Mario 3D, Mario Party or Splatoon breaking records in their respective sagas. Only during this Christmas period (from October 1 to December 31), the Kyoto firm has indicated in its latest financial report a total of 85.41 million video games sold. In total, we are talking about 766.41 million titles sold since its launch in March 2017. An average of 7.40 titles per player. Percentages available to very few.

It even highlights the commercial performance of Metroid Dread, the latest installment in the series, developed by MercurySteam, which in just two and a half months has managed to sell more than 2.74 million units; on the verge of surpassing Metroid Dread (2.84 million copies) as the most successful Samus Aran title of all time.

Looking ahead, Nintendo is clear that the strategy is to continue publishing high-quality games. The long-awaited second part of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Bayonetta 3, Splatoon 3, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp and Triangle Strategy are just some of the titles they have prepared for a year 2022 that is presented with many hours of entertainment ahead. Get your bags ready.

Learn about all the announcements of this February 2022 Nintendo Direct in this article. What novelty did you like the most?