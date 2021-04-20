Earthblade is announced by the same creators of Celeste

Earthblade: Developer Extremely OK Games has revealed that Earthblade, a 2D action title and platform, will be her next project.Without divulging any more news, the studio shared only an authorial soundtrack and a conceptual image presenting what appears to be a magical kingdom next to a dark forest, in addition to a character wielding a shining sword. According to Extremely OK Games, Earthblade will be an “exploration” title all drawn in pixel art, but that “will probably take a while before you get more information”.

“Now it seems optimistic to say out loud that Earthblade can be released within five years of Celeste. The truth is that we don’t know how long it will take, only that it will take as long as it takes (and that it will take too long), ”said Maddy Thorson of Extremely OK Games.

Did you like Celeste? What are your expectations about the new game from the studio? Leave your opinion in the comments.