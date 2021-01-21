Earth is ‘dying’ too fast, researchers say

Mass extinctions, health crises and constant social disruptions. Although this is already a familiar scenario for about 7.5 billion people around the globe, the future tends to bring catastrophic events even more pronounced if world leaders do not start taking care of the environment seriously. This is what a team of 17 scientists from 3 countries (United States, Mexico and Australia) indicates in an article published in Frontiers in Conservation Science on January 13. The Earth, they point out, is “dying” too fast.

Those responsible for the projections describe the three pillars that most threaten life here: climatic disturbance, biodiversity decline and excessive consumption combined with overpopulation. According to them, these factors will leave our planet in a more precarious position than we can imagine, since they tend to be increasingly present in our daily lives, putting the human race at risk. To support their perspectives, they gathered more than 150 surveys on the subject.

In any case, according to them, the survey is not a reprimand to ordinary citizens, but a detailed description of the dangers we will have to deal with. In this way, it is expected that actions capable of mitigating what is to come will be included in projects of political leaders, for example – if they are willing to try to reverse the situation that is not promising.

“It is not a call to surrender. Our goal is to give leaders a ‘cold shower’ regarding the state of the planet, something essential for planning dedicated to preventing a dire future,” they reinforced.

Deadly risks

To give a “face” to what awaits us, initially, the group mentions that nature will be much more lonely. About 50% of terrestrial plants and 20% of animal biodiversity have disappeared from the surface since agriculture began 11,000 years ago. If current trends continue in their courses, about 1 million of the 7 to 10 million plant and animal species on Earth may soon be at risk of extinction, even disturbing the main existing ecosystems.

The result? Fewer insects to pollinate plants, less plants to filter air, water, soil and less forests to protect human settlements from floods and other natural disasters. Add to the more frequent dry equations and rising sea levels, reaching 1 billion people becoming climate refugees by the year 2050.

Do you think it ends there? Calm down, there’s more. “In 2050, the world population will probably grow to 9.9 billion people”, add the authors, which would aggravate food and housing insecurity, unemployment, overcrowding and inequality, increasing the chances of pandemics, such as the covid. -19.

As we invade wild spaces, the risk of new deadly zoonotic diseases rises.