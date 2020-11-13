Earn more in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War with PS

Take part in the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Checkpoint alongside PlayStation and win weekly prizes, such as copies of the game or a PS5.

Everything is set for the debut of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Starting November 13, players can get hold of a copy of Treyarch’s new work, which we’ve talked about at length in recent weeks. PlayStation and Call of Duty join forces in a promotion where you can win succulent rewards around the game.

Participate in the Interrogation and win prizes during the month of November

Through this link you can access the Checkpoint, a place where you can experience different activities around this year’s delivery. Sections such as the graffiti on the wall stand out, in which internationally renowned national artists illustrate their own version of the conflict, such as Coco Dávez, Beatriz Naranjalidad, Salva Espín and Ricardo Cavolo. You can even see what the creative process behind each illustration has been.

The main attraction will be found in the Interrogation, where your knowledge about the saga and the historical moment in its context will be put to the test. Are you a true Black Ops enthusiast? Now you have the opportunity to prove your level. Once you agree, a mysterious interrogator will ask you 16 questions. Choose wisely and prove yourself a true undercover agent.

To be eligible for the rewards, you must answer at least 10 of the 16 questions. You will have until November 30 to complete it. The prizes to which you can choose are varied, from copies of the game to a PlayStation 5. Find the complete list below:

1 PS5 console.

Copies of the Ultimate Edition of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for PS5.

Call of Duty x Lefties t-shirts.

Call of Duty x Lefties hoodies.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War duffel bags.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War t-shirts.

Call of Duty pizza combos at Papa Johns.

Kojak tins Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Collector’s Edition.

PS Plus subscriptions.

ASTRO A10 Call of Duty.



