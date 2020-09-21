Early preview video for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S20, especially the Ultra version, is not a high-priced and easily accessible model. Now, Samsung is preparing to release a new, more affordable version within this series. New details and preview video about the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition or FE, which we expect to be official at the Unpacked event to be held on September 23, have been leaked.

In fact, with the Galaxy S20 FE model, Samsung is also launching a model that rivals the mid-top segment Galaxy A models. This phone will combine luxury and non-luxury features. For example, we see a flat Super AMOLED display and a plastic back like the regular Galaxy Note 20 model on this phone. However, there will also be a top-class processor such as Snapdragon 865.

Of course, the most attractive point of this phone will be its price. WinFuture claims that the 4G version of the phone, which will carry the Exynos 990 processor, will come out with a price tag of 699 euros and the 5G version with a price tag of 799 euros. There will be a similar price in the US, although the phone will cost up to $ 800, it is estimated that the Galaxy S20 will be cheaper than the starting model.

Meanwhile, there will be some compromises in exchange for the cheaper price. We can qualify as “normal” for the camera system, we do not see the lenses found in higher priced models. The amount of RAM may be limited to 6 GB, and the storage space will be 128 GB. Of course, these features may differ by country. Of course, it won’t be the S Pen. However, considering that there is no capacitive stylus in the S20 series, we cannot say that this is a loss.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE model seems to be the favorite phone of this year with a high price-performance ratio. In fact, Samsung’s product range includes mid-top segment Galaxy A series phones, Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite. However, Samsung seems to want to increase the options with the Galaxy S20 FE and offer an option at a more affordable price point to current high-end features.



