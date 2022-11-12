Early Aughts icons Lacey Chabert and Jennifer Love Hewitt sweetly exchanged Christmas movies (and pajamas)

Tis the season for Hallmark Christmas movies.

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Lacey Chabert seem to have established a bond decades ago when they both starred in the popular family drama “Party of Five.” Since then, both have had very different career trajectories: Hewitt got roles in projects such as “Client List” and “Thinking like a Criminal” after a successful film career in the early noughties. Chabert was also successful on the big screen in the early noughties, but in recent years has switched to the family fare on Hallmark. And yet they still seem close enough that when Chabert released a new line, she sent some of the sweetest looks to her former co-star in the film, who reacted enthusiastically-both to the pajamas and to Chabert Hallmark’s career.

After Hewitt shared her kind words on social media, Lacey Chabert responded by noting that she had sent enough merchandise so that her former co-star in the film could match her little girl in the images of “Mom and Me” before they throw hot chocolate and start the Hallmark Movie Marathon with great puns, of course.

Hewitt has three children, a daughter and two boys, Autumn, Atticus and Aidan. Meanwhile, Lacey Chabert has her own daughter, so when she created a clothing line for HSN, she created products for other moms just like herself. Among them were pajamas with embroidery “Big as the Sky”, which, as the “Mean Girls” star previously said, comes from a phrase her parents told her: “I love you as big as the sky.” Now she uses this phrase with her own daughter Julia.

Chabert previously told Southern Living that things like pajamas and other home clothes, as well as cute dresses, were created with comfort in mind for any circumstances, including, I believe, movie marathons.

I wanted to create a line that would seem very cozy and comfortable, but at the same time cute and would seem like something in which you could loaf around the house, or go for a coffee, or I could take my daughter to school and feel at home. presentable, but convenient.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Love Hewitt is not the only famous friend of Chabert who has tried a new clothing line. Just a few days ago, former Hallmark co-star Danica McKellar tried on an image from the queue, and other big names got in touch on Instagram. Candice Cameron Bure said about this line: “DAAASS!!!!!!! I’ve been waiting for this!!!!” And Jennifer Garner wrote: “Lacey!!! It’s so great, congratulations!! Lacey Chabert’s colleague in the film “Wedding Veil” Allison Sweeney simply wrote: “Amazing.”

Not a bad way to talk about your new line. Meanwhile, it is unknown whether Jennifer Love Hewitt and her co-star in the film “Party of Five” will collaborate again, but it’s nice to see that they are following the news. You can see Lacey Chabert on Hallmark’s Christmas movie schedule this season with her new 2022 movie “Get Holly Out.” As for Hewitt, now you can see her in the Fox 9-1-1 series.