Early AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Tests Leaked Online

The upcoming AMD RX 7900 XTX was recently tested on Geekbench. The lack of official drivers may be holding back these specific results.

The RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX based on AMD RDNA 3 are in great demand among gamers who are looking for a high-performance graphics card that costs less than $ 1,000. Although there is more than a week left before the official launch of video cards, we are starting to see the leakage of some early tests of video cards, as @benchleaks noticed via Twitter.

Early tests of AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

The two tests that were performed on the RX 7900 XT were the Geekbench 5 OpenCL score in addition to the Vulkan score.

The test system is running AMD Ryzen 9 7950X with 32 GB of RAM. However, their results are much lower than we expected.

In the Geekbench 5 OpenCL test, we see that the card scored only 150,372 points, which is much slower than the RTX 4080 score, close to 250,000.

In the Vulkan RX 7900 XT test, it scored only 91,652 points. This is significantly lower than the RTX 4080’s comparative performance of almost 149,000.

Maximum clock frequency

The card only manages to reach about 2270 MHz of the core clock frequency, which is below the peak GPU frequency of about 2500 MHz, according to current specifications. So expect that these numbers will also have some margin for additional performance.

Don’t take these early tests to heart

The RX 7900 XT is quite slow, especially compared to Nvidia’s RTX 40 series. But we suspect that they are not currently using official drivers for the graphics card. When the drivers drop, it is likely that these test results will soar to an acceptable level. So for those who are waiting for new GPUs, don’t worry about these specific numbers. It’s too early to say how fast these cards will be.

We’ll probably see more tests closer to the GPU launch, so keep a close eye on our review.