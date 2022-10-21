Early Access to The Call Of Duty campaign Is a Breath of Fresh Air

This Week In Games is a weekly column dedicated to the most important gaming stories. This week, Jake Tucker applauds Activision for the early release of the Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign and asks why it hasn’t happened yet.

Happy Call Of Duty release day. You may have thought that the release date was October 28, but Activision made a bold choice by releasing a campaign segment of its game earlier, allowing players who pre—ordered to complete the campaign a week before the main course — Call Of The long-awaited multiplayer mode Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is coming out.

It’s such an obvious choice that you have to wonder why Activision hasn’t done it yet. There is little interest in the single—player campaign: a small percentage of players delve into the campaign, and an even smaller part of the player base – somewhere in the high single digits — actually reaches the credits.

Activision came to the same conclusion in 2018, but went in a different direction. Knowing that the number of players in their campaign was low, the company cut a single-player game from Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 and stated that it would transfer the narrative to a multiplayer game. It failed, solo players got angry that they couldn’t play the campaign, and the game itself didn’t do enough to actually bring its narrative to the fore in a multiplayer game.

Ever since Activision brought back the campaign with 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the franchise’s single-player efforts have exploded, providing some great scenery. Most Call Of Duty players have never seen it, which means they haven’t participated in a night raid on a Camden townhouse in Modern Warfare, explored an exact replica of a small-town America in the Cold War, or even played the initial train mission in Vanguard, which takes place during World War II. .

So Activision has a problem: If you need to create campaigns for your core audience, how can you ensure that more people play it when most of the noise is related to multiplayer?

This year, the answer is simple: Call Of Duty superfans can come in and play Modern Warfare 2 right now, provided they are happy to play in the game’s campaign mode and slap opponents with artificial intelligence while they wait to get stuck in multiplayer. Go through it and you’ll get a few unlocks for the multiplayer game, and it’s clear that this was positioned as a snack for fans eager to get their hands on something new and in the form of COD.

I intended to participate in this campaign by pushing other big—budget blockbusters with favorite multiplayer modes to do the same – launch their campaigns in advance to encourage people to participate before the main event. Unfortunately, I realized that they just don’t make big AAA shooters with a single-player component anymore.

However, even though this ruins the concept of an actual launch date, I hope it will lead to more people playing the campaign — which, according to my Whatsapp chat player dad, is really not bad. By the time you read this, I will have already played it myself, but for now I will have to live indirectly by reading Andy Brown’s preview.

Modern Warfare 2 is coming to Xbox, PlayStation and PC on October 28, but the campaign is already available.

In other news…

Battlefield 2042 is still painfully reinventing itself — this week’s update redesigned the Orbital map and added permanent server hosting. EA is still waiting for the Battlefield renaissance, but at least it looks like it’s spending a lot of money on solving the problem.

Sports Interactive says the women’s database for Football Manager is moving forward. Last week, we spoke with the head of Sports Interactive, Miles Jacobsen OBE, and he said that the team has made real progress in creating a women’s database, assuming that players will be able to play between men without hindrance. and women’s football. “At the end of the day, it’s one sport — it’s just football,” Jacobsen said.

Four Silent Hill games are coming — it turns out that Silent Hill games are like buses. Konami announced that four new games for the franchise are coming, including a remake of Silent Hill 2, which several people have already whispered about. They all look good, so this is a golden age for people who love creepy cities filled with fog. A golden age for people like NME freelancer and all-round friend Vicky Blake, the biggest Silent Hill fan on the planet, probably.