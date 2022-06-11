Eagles Star AJ Brown Warns Micah Parsons, Cowboys – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

A.J. Brown has yet to take the field for the Philadelphia Eagles, but he is already involved in the fierce NFC East rivalry.

At a DeVonta Smith charity softball game, a receiver who recently signed with the Eagles sent a message to Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Mick Parsons.

“Tell Micah Parsons he can prepare for this shit,” Brown told PFF.

The Eagles landed Brown in a draft trade with the Tennessee Titans. The 24-year-old then signed a four-year, $100 million contract with the Philadelphia-based organization.

Brown gives a new look at the Eagles’ offense. Paired with sophomore sensation Devonta Smith, the team’s aerial attack should be significantly improved in 2022.

Judging by his first season in Dallas, Parsons should be “ready for this shit.” The rookie of the Year on defense terrorized opponents throughout the year, scoring 13.0 sacks, 84 tackles and three forced fumbles.

The first match of 2022 between these two teams will take place in Philadelphia in the sixth week.