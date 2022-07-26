Eagles Reportedly Make Decision to Run Back Former Cowboys

By
Marry Clark
-
0

It is reported that the Philadelphia Eagles have decided not to sign running back Jakuan Hardy.

Hardy practiced with the team on Monday, but the former Dallas Cowboy was unable to make a deal, as Matt Lombardo of Heavy Sports reported.

Lombardo also reports that the Eagles can still sign a running back before September 11, when the NFL regular season begins.

Hardy played in three games for the Cowboys in the 2021 season. He finished with 29 yards and a touchdown on four carries.

Prior to that, he played in the Division II Greater Midwest Athletic Conference. In three seasons, he gained 3,207 yards and 31 touchdowns.

There is still a chance that Hardy will sign a contract with the team before the start of the season. Teams are constantly signing contracts with players throughout training camp and preseason.

Let’s see who he will work for next.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here