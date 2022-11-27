Eagle Eyed Fans Have Found an Interesting Discrepancy With Ryan Reynolds in His Latest Film “Soulful”

With the announcement of “Deadpool 3“, his fourth child, the football team and unabashed himself. Most recently, the actor starred in a musical Christmas movie. And if you know anything about Ryan Reynolds, it’s that he mostly likes to show off his action movies and humor.

But Reynolds is stepping into a new strong side with his latest Christmas movie, “Soulful.” The film received positive reviews, as did everything about Ryan Reynolds and Christmas. However, fans noticed a discrepancy in the festive video.

Fans of Ryan Reynolds turned into Sherlock Holmes after the release of “Soulful”

Last week, a remake of the cult “Christmas Carol” was released. Sean Anders has made every effort to tell Charles Dickens’ evergreen Christmas novel in a new way. Starring veterans like Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Anders in the lead roles, the holiday movie is about a media consultant who gets a chance to redeem himself during a fun season.

It’s all magical and musical, and unlike anything else, you’ve already seen Reynolds. In addition, Spirited has been released on AppleTV+, and it looks like Reynolds can finally take a break from watching “Cold Heart” for the hundredth time during Christmas. This film is one of the first Christmas-themed films this year to receive a warm reception from fans. Fans of the Green Lantern actor were especially excited to see the actor take on something new. His wife was Blake Lively.

Besides the good storytelling and the Christmas spirit, fans noticed something that just didn’t add up. On the poster of the film, in which Reynolds is dressed in red and Will Ferell in a green suit, fans noticed that the actor Deadpool has a beard. But the catch is that throughout the two-hour film, Reynolds was never seen with a beard.

This doesn’t detract from the fact that the movie was amazing, but it shows how observant Ryan Reynolds fans are. This discrepancy can be explained by Reynolds’ busy schedule with all the different things he got involved in. This also indicates that the movie poster was shot at a different time. Find out if Reynolds can redeem his spirit in Spirited on Apple TV+.

