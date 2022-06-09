Each Pokemon is confirmed for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The second trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, released in June, has increased the list of Pokemon that have been confirmed to appear in upcoming 9th generation role-playing games. Originally announced in February, the first Gen 9 trailer gave fans a brief glimpse of the Pokédex of the new region. From Kanto to Galara, open-world role-playing games seem to have had a wide variety of Pokemon chosen from eight generations of previous games in the series.

On June 1, Game Freak provided players with the second major Gen 9 update with a special gameplay trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Although it wasn’t a full-fledged Nintendo Direct, the new footage filled more slots in the 9th generation Pokedex, confirming several classic Pokemon that will return in upcoming role-playing games, such as the beloved Kanto Gastli and his Gengar evolution. The video also gave fans a first look at Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s regional Pokédex, as the new Pokemon Pawmi, Smoliv and Lechonk debuted in the series for the first time. However, the star of the June update was the appearance of new legendary items of the 9th generation.

At the end of the three-minute trailer, Scarlet and Purple legendary Pokemon Corydon and Miraydon appear for the first time in a cinematic episode of computer graphics. Although this duo looks like dragons, no additional information about the mysterious legendary items has been reported. However, after the release of the second trailer, players have a better idea of what Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Pokédex might look like, since currently more than 80 Pokemon have been seen in various frames of Gen 9 role-playing games. Below is a list of all Pokemon that have been confirmed to be in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Merged into the Pokemon network

Since there are only a few months left before the release of Pokémon Scarlet And Violet, there have been several alleged leaks and rumors claiming to hint at details of Gen 9 games. Many fans believe that the popular insider Riddler Hu made public some of the 9th generation pokedexes after posting screenshots of images on his desktop. Attentive users viewing the May leak suggest that several classic Pokemon have been confirmed, for example, the popular starter Pokemon Kanto of the first generation – Pokemon Charmander and its evolutionary line Charmeleon and Charizard. Although the fire Type was excluded from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the 1st generation Pokémon were actually part of the Kalos and Galar Pokédex, making it one of the most commonly used Pokémon in the series.

If the screenshot is correct, then Reddit fans who tried to decipher the leaked Pokédex image suggested that Quagsire, Arcanine and Dugtrio could also be caught in the new region. Riddler Hu has never confirmed that fans are on the right track, so the potential list of leaked 9th generation Pokemon is currently just a rumor. Since the legendary Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Corydon and Miraydon seem to have themes about the past and the future, there were also many theories that the game could combine ancient Sinno with legends: the Pokemon of Hisuian Arseus. Below is a list of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that have potentially leaked online.

Rumors about Pokemon of the regional form Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Regional forms first appeared in Poké.