Each issue of One Piece is printed in a 21,000 page book

The entire One Piece (at the moment) was printed in one book, spanning 21,450 pages, combining manga chapters over 25 years into a collection worth about $2,000.

According to Siliconra, the book is more like a collector’s work of art and is not intended for reading, since it will be quite difficult to do this, given its length of almost three feet. Published by JBE Books, only 50 copies of the collection are available, and it will cost ardent fans of One Piece 1,900 euros (about $1,930).

The book, billed as the largest in the world, is also signed by the artist who compiled it, Ilan Manuak, and comes with its own case to showcase illustrations on the spine with various classic moments from the manga in full color.

One Piece volume of 21,450 pages with manga for 25 years. Image courtesy: JBE Books.

Its exact dimensions are 4.5 x 7 x 31.5 inches and its weight is 36 pounds, and it can be purchased on the JBE Books website.

One Piece, of course, is not finished yet, despite the fact that it already has more than 1000 chapters, and its anime has more than 1000 episodes, but it is nearing the end. Author Eiichiro Oda recently took a break from writing — perhaps a well—deserved break, given that One Piece began in 1997 – to prepare for the final manga saga. Maybe JBE Books will release an even bigger collection once the entire series is finished?

Of course, this probably won’t be the end of his popularity as the franchise continues to expand in different directions. Netflix is currently working on a live action series with several incredible sets that recreate the weird and wonderful pirate ships from the manga, and a card game is in development and is expected to be released this winter.

Image Credit: JBE Books