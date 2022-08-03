Each Black Panther is revealed from the LEGO Wakanda Forever Sets

The LEGO sets of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” have been revealed, and as usual, they carry interesting information about the upcoming Marvel movie. After months of speculation, the Marvel panel at Comic-Con in San Diego has finally launched a marketing campaign for Wakanda Forever, the sequel to Black Panther, which is scheduled to premiere in November 2022. With the exception of the first official Wakanda Forever trailer, little is known about the film. but now the LEGO sets offer a better idea of the sequel to Black Panther.

After the tragic death of Chadwick Bozeman, who played T’Challa in the MCU, the expectation of “Black Panther 2” has become bittersweet. The name Wakanda Forever suggested that there would be an acting ensemble in the film, and not a remake of T’Challa, which turned out to be correct. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” seems to focus on several different characters from the first Black Panther movie and in Wakanda as its own character when Namor, the king of submariners, makes a move against the country.

Until now, details about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have been kept secret, especially regarding who will be the next Black Panther. The Wakanda Forever trailer did not answer this question, although a new Black Panther was teased at the end. Apart from the identity of the next Black Panther, another mystery is who will be the main villain of Wakanda Forever, as Namor’s motives and purpose in the MCU are still unclear. Wakanda Forever also teased a reimagined version of Namor’s past, as well as Ironheart’s already confirmed MCU debut. Although some of these mysteries will only be cleared up after the premiere of the film, the LEGO sets “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will help answer many of these questions. Three sets were presented, all of which will arrive on the shelves in October before the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Nakia’s Underwater Armor is revealed

“Sunbird Shuri”, one of the three LEGO Wakanda Forever sets presented, includes, among other interesting details, Nakia from “Black Panther 2” in a brand new underwater armor. Nakia’s green suit was already teased at the beginning of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, but now Shuri’s LEGO Sunbird set offers a better look at it. The iconography on Nakia’s hands continues towards the front of the suit with a series of green and white stripes that run through the legs of the suit. The LEGO Sunbird Shuri set also reveals that Nakia will have her signature Ring Blades, which were not in the Wakanda Forever trailer.

Attuma is the villain from “Black Panther 2”

Attuma, an Atlantean warrior who made his comic book debut as a villain from the Fantastic Four, is expected to become the main antagonist of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This is confirmed by the LEGO Wakanda Forever sets, since Attuma is called “the villain Attuma” in the description. Attuma appears in both the “Sunbird Shuri” set and the “Throne Room of King Namor” set. In the comics, Attuma comes from a tribe exiled by the main clans, and considers himself the rightful ruler of Atlantis. While Namor is portrayed as a villain in the trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Attuma’s presence in the film, added to the description of the LEGO set, suggests that the submarine king may play more of an antihero role. This is more in line with who Namor is in the comics, and suggests that there may be a team between Namor and the warriors from Wakanda to stop Attuma. The LEGO Wakanda Forever sets also confirm Attuma’s visuals, which are very similar to how the character looks in the comics, but reinterpreted with a Mesoamerican influence—as is Namor’s entire aesthetic in Black Panther 2.

Ironheart is not a finished article

Before Riri Williams (Dominic Thorne) stars in her own Disney+ show, Iron Heart will appear in Wakanda Forever. In the comics, Riri creates her own armor inspired by Iron Man armor, and it looks like this will carry over into her MCU origin. In the Wakanda Forever trailer, Ironheart armor was shown for the first time, and now the LEGO sets confirm that they will be called “Mk1”. This designation follows the same pattern as Iron Man armor, which started with Iron Man’s Mark 1 and went all the way through Mark LXXXV in Avengers: Endgame. The fact that Ironheart is named “Ironheart Mk1” in one of the LEGO Wakanda Forever sets suggests that the character will receive updates either in Wakanda Forever or in the Ironheart show. For those who liked to follow every update of the Iron Man armor with their collectibles, Ironheart can become a favorite.