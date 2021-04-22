EA will launch new Battlefield in 2021; Battlefield mobile comes in 2022

EA Games announced today (22) that it will launch a new Battlefield, expanding its main war game franchise. According to the general director of DICE, Oskar Gabrielson, a game with jaw-dropping experience is under development and will arrive later this year for PC and console.

The news was released through the official website of EA and informs that the game is in the testing phase at the moment.

Other than that, following a major market trend, Battlefield will also gain its mobile version, which will only arrive in 2022. The development of the mobile title was entrusted to the company Industrial Toys, which was purchased in 2018 by Eletronic Arts.

Without great details about the two new releases, Gabrielson only reinforces that they will be completely different and that a revelation of this year’s Battlefield will happen soon.