EA will buy Codemasters in the first quarter of 2021

It was confirmed today (14) that Electronic Arts will buy the Codemasters studio for $ 1.2 billion, a deal that has already been settled, but will only be completed in the first quarter of 2021 after all legal formalities have ended.

In an official press release issued today by Gerhard Florin, the head of Codemasters, it was announced that companies “share their ambition to lead the racing video game genre. Our shareholders believe the company will benefit from the resources and reach EA’s global presence, and we believe that this union will bring a prosperous future for Codemasters, allowing our teams to create bigger and better games for our passionate audience “.

Andrew Wilson, the CEO of Electronic Arts, said he believes that “there is a great opportunity to create amazing and innovative racing games for our fans! The industry is booming and racing games too, and together we will position ourselves to lead a new era of racing entertainment. We’ve admired Codemasters’ creativity and talent for years (…) and look forward to welcoming this team into the EA family. ”

What do you expect from this negotiation? Will Codemasters games get even better and more popular under EA’s care, or will the studio’s potential be limited with purchase? Comment below!



