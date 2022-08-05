EA suggests that rumors about the release date of Star Wars Jedi Survivor are not true

Several months have passed since Respawn and EA confirmed that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is in development, where the companies released a trailer dedicated to the power and danger of the empire and the apparent loneliness surrounding Cal Kestis. That left fans with more questions than answers, like who’s in the bacta tank in the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trailer, but things have been quiet since then.

It’s time for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to release new material, but the recent leak has attracted the most attention. In July, the PlayStation Store list listed the game’s release date as March 2023, and then it was updated to 2023. It’s a bit of a mixed situation. It could be an accidental release window leak, it could just be an accident unrelated to the actual release window, it could be a placeholder that was quickly changed, or something else. If that’s true, then it’s definitely time for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to show more of its hands and its plans for Cal Kestis.

However, it seems that this may or may not be true, depending on EA’s confusing response. Currently, EA has one name that should be launched by the end of the fourth quarter (March 2023), listed as an undeclared name. It could be a completely different game or a reference to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, since no release date has been announced. During EA’s financial briefing for the first quarter, CEO Andrew Wilson answered questions from investors and analysts, one of which related to this game (as reported by GamesRadar+).

Analyst Doug Kreutz of Cowen and Company asked about this unannounced but specified title: “Do we assume that, therefore, this is not a Star Wars game, or should we assume nothing?” Wilson’s response was brief and to the point, stating that “I think the advice would be to assume nothing.”

There is certainly some ambiguity in Wilson’s answer here, which is probably intentional. He doesn’t confirm if this and the Star Wars game are separate objects or if they are the same thing, but in any case, fans are likely to find out what the name is sooner rather than later. The beginning of 2023 will come soon enough, and hopefully EA will announce the release date of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor before that.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is expected to be released in 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X.