EA Suffers Hacker Attack and Has FIFA 21 and Frostbite Data Stolen

Electronic Arts (EA) suffered a hacker attack and had the FIFA 21 source code and Frostbite engine stolen. According to cybercriminals, the amount of exposed data reaches 780 GB.

The revelation was made this Thursday (10) by Vice. According to the publication, EA confirmed that it suffered a “data breach” and that everything that was listed by the hackers was actually stolen.

“We are investigating a recent intrusion incident on our network where a limited amount of the game’s source code and related tools were stolen,” an EA spokesman said in a statement.

“No player data has been accessed and we have no reason to believe there is any risk to their privacy. After the incident, we’ve already made security improvements and don’t expect any impact to our games or business. law enforcement and other experts as part of this ongoing criminal investigation,” the company added.

hacker attack

The situation was made public in clandestine computing forums, where criminals claimed to have “full ability to exploit EA’s services”.

On the websites, these people detailed that they had access to all the source code for FIFA 21 and the Matchmaking server. In the case of Frostbite, graphics engine tools were also stolen.

In addition, proprietary data structures and development kits also appear to have been leaked.

Despite not making the information public, to prove the “deed” cybercriminals published screenshots of the data. They also confessed that they are trying to sell the material.