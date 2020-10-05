EA starts the countdown to a new Need for Speed

Electronic Arts gives clues about the announcement of a new installment of the series this October 5. In parallel, the remastering is filtered.

Electronic Arts will announce a new Need for Speed ​​on October 5. The official website of the video game has been anticipating an announcement related to the saga for days in messages that have a common denominator: 5 and 10. In fact, a countdown has already started. It will be this Monday, October 5 at 17:00 (CEST) when a surprise is released that may have been leaked.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, leaked around the world

Because the Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered leak is a fact; graphic materials included. Despite the fact that EA has wanted to keep the secret until this month of October, the truth is that the regulatory bodies of different countries have advanced – now even with ingame images and the covers – the remastering of the one considered by many as one of the last great episodes of the franchise, released in 2010 for PS3, PC, Wii and Xbox 360 under the name Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit.

After the success of Criterion Games’ Burnout Paradise Remastered, EA seems to have decided to give a second life to another project by this same team – which has recovered the rights to the Need for Speed ​​license for the future and is already working on the next new one. Canonical delivery – with Hot Pursuit, coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch this November, if the leak is confirmed.

From Japan, Renka Shedule’s Twitter account now anticipates that Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered will go on sale next November 6 for Sony and Nintendo consoles under the development of Stellar Entertainment, the same ones who were in charge of Burnout Paradise Remastered a few years ago.



