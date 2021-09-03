EA Sports And David Beckham Charitable Action at FIFA 22

EA Sports: The official launch of FIFA 22 takes place on October 1st, and the day before that, EA Sports will host a charity event with the game, to raise funds and help UNICEF.

The eSoccer Aid for UNICEF 2021 action has the partnership of none other than the former football player, David Beckham, who is the institution’s ambassador. English pop singer Robbie Williams, who is a big fan of football and FIFA and has been involved in other charity campaigns for the game, also participates in eSoccer Aid.

Beckham designed an exclusive campaign kit that players can use on FIFA Ultimate Team. He had the help of artist Reuben Dangoon, who created a very original design for the kit, highlighting the lion of the English national team and the number 7 of David Beckham in the team. The kit will be made available for free to FIFA 22 — but to release it, gamers need to attend the eSoccer Aid 2021 event.