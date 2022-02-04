EA Says Goodbye To Liga MX, eFootball Is Its New Home

EA: The FIFA video game loses the Mexican tournament and will arrive this year to the Konami game EA says goodbye to the BBVA MX LIGA in the FIFA video game since the Japanese company Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. today announced the historic exclusivity agreement for the video game eFootball. This will allow all fans of the Mexican league to play with their favorite clubs.

This signature will allow Konami to have access to:

Players

Stadiums of the LIGA BBVA MX

3D scans

motion capture

And faithful recreations of the official uniforms of each Club.

This implementation process will start from the summer of 2022.

“We are delighted to welcome KONAMI to the LIGA BBVA MX, a strategic partner that with its great experience over the years has shown that it shares our philosophy and passion for soccer,” said Mikel Arriola, executive president of the LIGA BBVA. MX. “This partnership is a symbol of our commitment to drive the league’s global reach and exposure to the highest levels, offering a new interactive experience to great fans in Mexico and beyond our borders. This association will give us the opportunity to meet other audiences, achieving a new level of roots among the different generations of gamers and will also open windows of opportunity for the growth of the 18 Clubs in all aspects”, stressed the manager.

Yuta Kose, president of KONAMI Digital Entertainment, Inc., commented on this agreement: “We are proud to have LIGA BBVA MX as partners and the opportunity to bring our fans in Mexico and the United States closer to their favorite clubs through eFootball. As partners, we will work collaboratively with the league to bring the best to our respective audiences. From the level of in-game polish and league representation with official kits and crests to how fans will engage on and off the digital pitch, our goal is a completely immersive experience for all generations to enjoy.” .

With this new association, the LIGA BBVA MX will finally arrive on eFootball in the near future and will undoubtedly arrive with new sponsorship agreements. In addition to the various marketing activities and the future in-game implementation of the LIGA BBVA MX in eFootball, this agreement will create an esports competition for both amateur and professional players. More details about the format, prizes and other aspects will be announced soon.