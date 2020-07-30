EA reveals trailer for UFC 4 redesigned Career Mode

While many are still concerned about 2K Games’ cross-gen plan for NBA 2K21, which includes expensive charging for a version upgrade on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, others are happy with news involving other sports games coming soon .

One is EA’s UFC 4, which is betting on a major redesign of Career Mode to attract players. The MMA game won a new trailer that focuses on exactly this new formula, which can be seen below:

“UFC 4 Career Mode offers excitement inside and outside the octagon, for an immersive experience in which friendships, rivalries, injuries and weight classes directly influence the fighter or fighter’s career. Coach Davis will help players navigate their paths through the new Evolution and Relationship Systems between athletes. No story will be the same as another.”

UFC 4 will be available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Friday, August 14. Those interested can book from now on to receive bonus content, such as heavyweight boxing champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, as well as Quintal and Kumite customization packages with in-game cosmetic items.

In addition, starting on August 7, EA Access subscribers will be entitled to the UFC 4 Early Access Test and will have the opportunity to participate in UFC 4 pre-launch challenges to unlock coins within the title.



