EA Releases Five Accessibility Patents for Everyone

EA: This week, Electronic Arts made a decision that promises to benefit many players with some kind of difficulty: any developer can use five of its patents related to accessibility without paying any kind of fee for the work or suffering any kind of legal action for it.

According to a statement made by the company, the patents in question are the ping system present in Apex Legends (useful to facilitate communication between players), three that involve visual accessibility (detection and modification of colors, clarity and contrast in games) and one aimed at people with hearing problems.

“We believe it’s crucial to meet the needs of many people in the gaming world, including offering options for those in need. With this action, we are allowing any developer in the industry to use our accessibility patents without the need to pay royalties”, explained the company.