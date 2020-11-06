EA prepares 6 games for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S

The company confirms during its last financial meeting that they have big plans for the financial year that will end in March 2022.

Electronic Arts has presented its financial results for the last quarter on Thursday. The North American firm, which celebrates having 6.5 million members in the EA Play service, which joins Xbox Game Pass Ultimate this November, confirms that FIFA 20 is about to reach a whopping 35 million users. They have also advanced their roadmap for the next fiscal year.

6 games confirmed for the fiscal year from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022

The next fiscal year, which spans the period from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, will be packed with EA releases; at the rate of an average of one great game every two months being 6 new games. Returns of large series and annual iterations of its flagship intellectual properties are assumed.

Andrew Wilson, CEO of the company, explained that we will have more details in spring, but no details have been released. From this point on, there is room for speculation. All in all, Electronic Arts has posted quarterly revenue 15% below the same period last year (a total of $ 1.15 billion) with a net profit of $ 185 million. The year-on-year drop is 88%. Regarding an eventual price increase for its games in the next gen, it is still something to be decided.

New Battlefield and Need for Speed ​​coming in fiscal 2022

If there is something that has emerged from that financial document, it is that the already confirmed new games in the Battlefield and Need for Speed ​​saga, the first developed by DICE and the second by Criterion Games, is that both will arrive between April 2021 and March of 2022. At the moment there are no more details about these works, simply that the new Battlefield will be a game “on a scale never seen before” visually and technically; While Need for Speed ​​only highlights graphical leaps and praise for the work demonstrated by Criterion in the past, authors of works such as Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit, Burnout 3 or Burnout Paradise.

For the rest, fans hope – without confirmation through – that the Mass Effect Trilogy will be a reality sooner rather than later, that we have new Star Wars titles on the way and that Dragon Age ends up coming to fruition with its new installment.



