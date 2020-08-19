EA Play’s Steam release date has been announced!

After increasing game prices recently, interest in subscription services has increased considerably. In this context, you have the opportunity to play many games by paying monthly for services such as PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass. The EA Play Steam release date, which PC players have been waiting for a while, has been announced.

EA Play, Steam release date has been announced

This service, previously known as EA Access, will be available on Steam as of August 31st. You can play many of EA’s games and browse new games before purchasing them. In addition, you get downloadable content at a more affordable price compared to other players.

Notable productions that EA currently offers through this service include A Way Out, Star Wars Battlefront II and Titanfall 2. Electronic Arts’s return to Steam has been a long adventure. It removed its games from the platform a few years ago to attract PC gamers to Origin, and signaled recycling by releasing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on Steam last fall.



