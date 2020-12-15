EA Play’s arrival to Xbox Game Pass for PC delayed

Although it was predicted to arrive at the Game Pass for PC in time for the holidays, Microsoft announced on Tuesday, December 15, that EA Play will be released for the game subscription service on Windows 10 only. in 2021.

“Unfortunately, what was a commemorative post is now a post that asks for a little more patience: We decided to postpone until 2021 the launch of EA Play for PC as part of the Xbox Game Pass for PC and Ultimate subscriptions,” says the official publication held on the Xbox blog.

Microsoft explains that the partnership with Electronic Arts was established “because they are just as passionate as we are about helping people and communities discover great games” and that both companies could offer a great experience to players. And to reach that level of quality, it will take a little more time before delivering what was promised.

The note states that “we will have more to share early next year”, suggesting that EA Play should arrive on the Game Pass for PC in early 2021, possibly between January and March, but there is still no set date.

Now available on consoles, EA Play allows Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to enjoy more than 60 major EA games, such as FIFA, Titanfall 2, Need for Speed, Battlefield, Mass Effect, The Sims 4 and more at no additional cost on signature. Including exclusive EA content, early access and launch discounts.



