EA Play will be included in Xbox Game Pass for Free

Microsoft announced that EA Play, Electronic Arts’ video game subscription system, will be included in Xbox Game Pass for free.

Recently, companies in the gaming industry have turned towards cooperation rather than competing with each other. A similar initiative came from the Electronic Arts and Microsoft duo. EA Play will be included in Xbox Game Pass.

In a press release on behalf of Microsoft, Sarah Bond, the company’s Vice President of Game Partnership and Ecosystem, stated that the EA subscription service will be able to play 60 games that are currently included in EA Play with Xbox Game Pass.

Collaboration from EA and Microsoft

Another advantage of the collaboration between Electronic Arts and Microsoft is that EA Play members can use the demos they get early access, special in-game rewards, members-only content, discounts and other advantages.

Another advantage of the collaboration between Electronic Arts and Microsoft is that EA Play members can use the demos they get early access, special in-game rewards, members-only content, discounts and other advantages.

“While creating the Xbox Game Pass, we acted with the vision of bringing you more games that you can discover and play with your friends. Over the past three years, we’ve achieved this vision by delivering more content to our 10 million members, and we’ve expanded our service so players can play wherever they want across devices, ”he said.

EA Play includes productions such as FIFA 20, Titanfall 2, Need For Speed ​​Heat, Battlefield. All productions included in the service can also be played by Xbox Game Pass Ultimate owners on Android phones with Project xCloud.

EA Play is everywhere

Electronic Arts already has its own game service called Origin. In addition, EA Play recently found its place on Steam, the most popular game platform. It is now included in Microsoft Xbox Game Pass.

Game companies have been collaborating with each other recently. As a result of these studies, making the games more accessible also benefits the players. It is enough to pay less on the platform to access the games.



