EA Play will be free for Xbox Games Pass subscribers

Microsoft’s Netflix-like subscription service is getting a little bigger. The company announced that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass for PC subscribers will soon receive EA Play memberships at no additional cost.

This announcement means that if you have paid for Game Pass Ultimate or PC, your subscription will include access to over 60 additional EA games, including major games such as The Sims, Mass Effect and FIFA. “This means Ultimate members can enjoy EA Play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S and Windows 10 PCs, and for Xbox Game Pass for PC members, EA Play on Windows 10.” said. The EA Play addition will take place towards the end of the year.

Before EA Play changed the brand this summer, it was known as EA Access. This service, similar to Game Pass, only included EA games. The service was recently launched on Steam.

Game Pass has become an increasingly important part of the Xbox ecosystem, and this news comes just as Microsoft is preparing to launch two new consoles: the $ 299 Xbox Series S and the $ 499 Xbox Series X release date has also been announced. Both are expected to be released on November 10th.



