EA Play will be added to Xbox Game Pass on PC in 2021

Subscribers to the Xbox Game Pass PC or the more expensive Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will have to wait a little longer to access games offered with EA Play on their Windows device. In the statement made, it was stated that EA Play will come to PCs in 2021 under the umbrella of Xbox Game Pass. Normally, this cooperation was planned to be implemented by December 15th.

The statement made by Microsoft on the subject is as follows: “The reason we go to this partnership with Electronic Arts is that they are just as excited about discovering new games for different communities. We knew that by working together we could provide an amazing experience for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. To do this, we need a little more work on the Xbox Game Pass experience. ”

EA Play, an online subscription service, provides access to a library of EA’s own games. These include options such as Battlefield V, Mass Effect, and The Sims 4. More than 10 hours of trials are offered for new games such as Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21. EA Play was previously called EA Access.

EA Play became part of the Xbox Game Pass experience on console in November. Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and S owners can download and play games from EA Play on their console.



