EA Play Live Spotlight: time and how to watch ‘EA Independent Studios’ live online

EA Play Live Spotlight: Electronic Arts follows the Spotlight series on the occasion of the future celebration of EA Play Live 2021. We tell you how to watch ‘EA Independent Studios’. EA Play Live will host a new presentation as part of its Spotlight series. After doing the same with ‘The Future of FPS’, the publisher will bring together some of the independent talent under its EA Originals label. They will do so from today, July 13 at 7:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time.

How to watch the ‘EA Independent Studios’ event of the EA Play Live Spotlight live

LA Times’ Todd Martens will discuss “the latest and what’s to come” with Josef Fares (Hazlight Studios), Olov Redmalm (Zoink), Abubakar Salim and Mel Phillips (Silver Rain), and Guha Bala (Velan Studios ). Although Fares appears during the talk, he is expected to talk about his latest work, It Takes Two.

You can follow the presentation on the official Electronic Arts channel on YouTube. Access through this link. If you prefer it on the EA Spain channel, you can do it by clicking here.

What time is the EA Play Live Spotlight worldwide?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 7:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 1:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 2:00 p.m.

Chile: at 1:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 12:00 hours

Costa Rica: at 11:00 am

Cuba: at 1:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 12:00 hours

El Salvador: at 11:00 am

United States (Washington D.C.): at 1:00 p.m.

United States (PT): at 10:00 am

Guatemala: at 11:00 am

Honduras: at 11:00

Mexico: at 12:00 hours

Nicaragua: at 11:00

Panama: at 12:00 hours

Paraguay: at 1:00 p.m.

Peru: at 12:00 hours

Puerto Rico: at 1:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 1:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 2:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 12:00 hours