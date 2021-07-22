EA Play Live 2021: Date, Time And How To See The News Of FIFA 22

EA Play Live 2021: We tell you all the details about EA Play live 2021, the event where many of EA’s news will be announced. The day has come, EA Play Live 2021 will uncover the secrets of some of the most anticipated video games from Electronic Arts. It will be this same July 22 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) when the preview of the main show begins. We know that EA Play Live Spotlight will last about 40 minutes, which will be used to show the first gameplay of FIFA 22 or the news about Battlefield 2042. At the same time, players hope to discover whether or not there will be a resurrection of Dead Space, a saga that has been fallow for many years.

What is known for sure is that there will be several absences. Neither the new Mass Effect and Dragon Age nor Skate will make an appearance. The developers confirmed this on social media and explained that they were not yet ready to show news.

How to see all the news of EA Play Live 2021 online

In the times of streaming everyone can enjoy the presentations in real time. Electronic Arts has made a YouTube player available to players, which you can access at this link. It can also be followed on Twitch and Twitter. In addition, it will also be possible to uncover the news through MeriStation, where we will offer all the updates in text minute by minute.

What time is EA Play Live 2021 worldwide?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 7:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 1:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 2:00 p.m.

Chile: at 1:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 12:00 hours

Costa Rica: at 11:00 am

Cuba: at 1:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 12:00 hours

El Salvador: at 11:00 am

United States (Washington D.C.): at 1:00 p.m.

United States (PT): at 10:00 am

Guatemala: at 11:00 am

Honduras: at 11:00

Mexico: at 12:00 hours

Nicaragua: at 11:00

Panama: at 12:00 hours

Paraguay: at 1:00 p.m.

Peru: at 12:00 hours

Puerto Rico: at 1:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 1:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 2:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 12:00 hours