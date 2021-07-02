EA Play Live 2021 Confirms Its Duration; There Will Be Several Panels The Days Before

EA Play Live 2021: This summer’s Electronic Arts event will feature games like Battlefield 2042, EA Sports FIFA 22, and more. We already know how long it will last. Electronic Arts has offered all the details about the EA Play Live 2021 that will be held this coming Thursday, July 22. Before the main show, which will begin at 7:00 p.m. (CEST), the North American firm intends to liven up the previous days with different previous panels dedicated to games or specific aspects of its portfolio, so that everyone has a leading role in a day full of information.

EA Play Live 2021 will last 40 minutes

The statement advances an aspect that until now we did not know: EA Play Live will last 40 minutes. Thus, around 7:40 p.m. (CEST) on July 22, the quintessential celebration of the company responsible for FIFA, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Star Wars games, Dragon Age, Mass Effect, The Sims … But not all will be present.

In fact, this very Thursday we learned from BioWare that they will not show anything related to the new installments of Mass Effect and Dragon Age, a way to calm the cravings and moderate expectations before an event that is already loaded with ads. Battlefield 2042, for example, has confirmed a presence; as well as the first details of video games like FIFA 22 (tentative name).