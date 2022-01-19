EA Play Is On Sale: Three Months For Only 3.99 Euros For New Subscribers

EA Play: Electronic Arts’ game-on-demand service can be purchased at a deeply discounted price for a limited time, but only for new subscribers. EA Play, Electronic Arts’ on-demand video game service, is on promotion these days. So much so, that those who want to try the benefits of EA’s exclusive service can subscribe for three months for just 3.99 euros, a significantly reduced price that gives access to a large catalog of Electronic Arts games. Of course, the offer is only for a limited time and only for new subscribers.

EA Play at the best price on PC and PlayStation

Thus, from today and only until February 8, 2022, all those who want to subscribe to the EA platform for the first time can take advantage of such an interesting discount for their first three months, staying for only 3.99 euros. The promotion is available for PC on Steam and Origin and on PlayStation consoles (PS4 and PS5).

EA Play offers access to exclusive content from Electronic Arts, or what is the same, a huge catalog of EA video games including FIFA 22, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars Squadrons, Need for Speed ​​heat, Titanfall 2, F1 2020, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, The Game Awards It Takes Two GOTY 2021 and many more. In addition, the company’s new releases can be tested up to 10 hours in advance and numerous discounts are offered on games and DLC.

“After the initial 90-day period of your EA Play subscription, your subscription will renew at the then-current monthly renewal price,” they detail from EA about this new promotion. “Get more out of your games with more rewards, more trials, unlimited access to the best titles and a 10% discount on EA digital content purchases. And from now until February 8, 2022, new members can get three months for the price of one!