EA Play is delayed in Xbox Game Pass for PC

Xbox announces that the Electronic Arts catalog on its PC games on demand service will not arrive until next year on a date to be specified.

EA Play, Electronic Arts’ on-demand video game service, will not arrive on Xbox Game Pass in its PC version until 2021, on a final date yet to be specified. This is stated in the official Xbox blog, ensuring that more development time is necessary to offer a user experience that is up to the task.

Over 60 games from Electronic Arts

And it is at this time that the EA Play service should arrive on Xbox Game Pass for Windows 10 after its launch on Xbox consoles in November, including direct access to more than 60 Electronic Arts games such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, FIFA 20, Titanfall 2, Need for Speed ​​Heat and bestselling franchises such as Mass Effect or The Sims, among many other video games and sagas. Finally, Xbox Game Pass users on PC will have to wait a little longer to enjoy all the EA offer on their platform.

When we first set out to write this blog post that was intended to announce the availability of EA Play on PC via Xbox Game Pass, it was a little different. Unfortunately, what was supposed to be a celebratory post is now one that asks for a little more patience: we have made the decision to delay until 2021 the launch of EA Play on PC as part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription on PC and Ultimate ” , we can read in the official statement.

No specific reasons for the delay have been communicated, although those responsible say they need more time to offer a great experience in Xbox Game Pass for PC, all this to call us early next year to know new details of its final launch in Windows 10, scheduled for sometime in 2021.



