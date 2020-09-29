EA Play games for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to access EA Play games simultaneously with the release of Microsoft’s next generation game consoles. From November 10, EA Play will be available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

With EA Play, it will be possible to reach more than 60 games that are signed by EA. These games include options such as The Sims, FIFA, and Mass Effect. EA Play, a service similar to Xbox Game Pass, only includes EA’s games. Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will also be able to download and play EA Play games on computers with Windows 10 operating system as of December. This will increase the options offered by Xbox Game Pass on the PC side.

Preparing to offer EA Play games to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, Microsoft will add the classic games of Bethesda, which it recently purchased, to the Game Pass catalog. The software giant bought Bethesda’s roof company ZeniMax for $ 7.5 billion. Doom Eternal, which will be added to Game Pass on October 1, will be one of the first games of this group. The full list has not yet been announced.



