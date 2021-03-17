EA Play Coming to Xbox Game Pass on PC March 18

Xbox Game Pass for PC will add the entire EA Play catalog on March 18. Activating it will require certain previous steps that we detail in this piece.

EA Play is coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC on March 18 at 22:00 CET. From that moment on, users subscribed to the service will receive access to more than 60 games edited by Electronic Arts on Windows 10. The complete games are added to the 10-hour tests of their latest works, such as FIFA 21.

How do I access EA Play through Xbox Game Pass for PC?

The arrival of EA Play requires certain previous steps to activate it with your Xbox account. For this reason, from Redmond they have shared what you should do in order to be able to enjoy this catalog from the indicated date.

Open the Xbox app on your PC and sign in with your Microsoft account signed up for Xbox Game Pass for PC (or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate).

You will see a drop-down with the EA Play catalog. Click on the game you want to install and select Install.

A window will appear asking you to install the EA desktop application. Complete the steps.

When the installation is complete, you will be invited to login with your Electronic Arts account. If you don’t have one, click on this link to register.

A new window will appear again indicating the link between your Xbox account and EA. Make sure the credentials are correct and then click the Link Accounts button.

Now you will see a screen that indicates the installation options of the game. See that everything is fine and click the continue button. The download will start in the background.

You can now download EA Play games and trials with your Xbox Game Pass subscription.