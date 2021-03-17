EA Play comes to PC with over 60 games

Xbox announced on Wednesday (17) that EA Play will arrive tomorrow (18), at 6 pm (Brasília time), to the Game Pass on the PC. In all, there will be more than 60 titles available, cases of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, FIFA 20, Titanfall 2, Need for Speed ​​Heat and others.

In addition to the news, Xbox released a tutorial teaching players how to install and play games. See the video with instructions below.

In the disclosure text about the novelty, the company thanked the fans for their patience and explained that Game Pass subscribers on PC and Ultimate will be able to enjoy several benefits on Windows 10.

In addition to the games, monthly rewards will be given. This March, for example, Gold Team Fantasy MUT packages and an EA Play Celebration Pack for Madden 21, an N7 Weapon Charm for Apex Legends and more are being released.

Players will also have access to benefits such as exclusive game challenges and rewards, discounts on EA digital purchases and access to game tests for up to 10 hours. Those interested in enjoying EA Play on their computer will have to download EA Desktop (application that is in beta), log in to an existing account or create a new one.

So, what did you think of the novelty? What will be the first game you will test on PC’s EA Play? Tell us in the comments section below!